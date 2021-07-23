Video: David Arquette And AEW Stars Appear On Celebrity Family Feud

We noted before how actor and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette is bringing a “family” of pro wrestlers to the new and seventh season of Celebrity Family Feud on ABC. It was noted that the episode was recently filmed with Arquette being joined by AEW stars Jungle Boy and Peter Avalon, indie veteran RJ City, and ROH star Dalton Castle.

In an update, that episode will air this Sunday, July 25 at 8pm ET on ABC.

It’s now been revealed that the episode will feature Team David Arquette vs. Team Paul Reubens, who is better known as Pee-wee Herman. The teams will be playing for two charities – Arquette is playing to benefit Violence Intervention Program’s The Alexis Project, and Reubens is playing to benefit Feeding America.

Arquette’s “family” features Dalton Castle (billed as ROH World Champion), RJ City (billed as Sports Entertainer), Jack “Jungle Boy” Perry (billed as AEW Wrestler), and Peter “Pretty” Avalon (billed as AEW Wrestler). Reubens’ teammates are all billed as friends – Drew Carey, Joe Manganiello, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Jackee Harry. Arquette and Reubens are both billed as the “Movie Stars” of the series.