Video: Deonna Purrazzo Discusses Knockouts Championship & Legacy Of Other Champions

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo got emotional when discussing the title and its legacy with Madison Rayne earlier this month. Purrazzo defeated Jordynne Grace to capture the Knockouts Title at Slammiversary on July 18. Rayne interviewed Purrazzo at the Slammiversary “CELL-ebration” virtual fanfest event on the evening before Slammiversary, and asked her what it would mean to carry on the Knockouts Title, one that has been held in the past by people like Rayne, Tara, Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, and others.

“That means everything to me, right? That is what I wanted to do and you’re going to make me emotional,” Purrazzo said. “I’ve been holding it in all day! That’s what I wanted to do for the little girl that wanted to be a wrestler. Come into a company and change the game completely and to put myself on that… I don’t want to cry because I just got my make-up done.

“To put my name on that list with you, with Awesome Kong, with Gail (Kim), this company has seen me grow from that 19-year-old, completely shy, didn’t think I was capable or knew what I was getting into girl to the woman here today. I think for me to put my name on that list with all of you guys and establish a legacy here? It’s come full circle, my entire life has come full circle tonight and more than a championship, more than playing mind games, it’s like, this is for me, and it’s been a long journey. Yeah, it means everything to me!”

As noted, Purrazzo made these comments the day before she won the title from Grace at Slammiversary.