Video: Deonna Purrazzo Makes Impact TV Debut

As seen in the video above, former WWE NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo has officially arrived in Impact Wrestling. Purrazzo came out after Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace retained her title over Taya Valkyrie on last night’s Impact episode. The Virtuosa entered the ring and faced off with Grace, then offered her hand for a shake. Grace went to shake her hand but Purrazzo took her down into an armbar, making it known why she’s come to Impact.

Purrazzo was released from WWE back in mid-April as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19.

Purrazzo, who turns 26 years old today, tweeted after the show.

“@JordynneGrace wasn’t ready after all, was she? @IMPACTWRESTLING #Virtuosa,” she wrote.

Purrazzo’s new Impact theme song has also been released on her official YouTube channel, which you can see below, along with her Twitter exchange with Grace.