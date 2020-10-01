Video: Dexter Lumis Returns To NXT

Dexter Lumis made his return to WWE NXT TV during tonight’s “Takeover: 31” go-home show on the USA Network.

Lumis appeared during a backstage segment with Cameron Grimes, who was looking for NXT General Manager William Regal to complain after a beating from Ridge Holland. Lumis appeared out of nowhere in Grimes’ face, but Grimes called Lumis a freak and told him to get out of the way. Grimes kept walking as Lumis stared him down.

Lumis has been away from NXT since early August due to an ankle injury. Lumis suffered the injury while doing a flip from the ring to the floor during the July 29 NXT episode, where he defeated Timothy Thatcher and current NXT Champion Finn Balor in a Triple Threat qualifier for “Takeover: XXX” and the Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title, which was won by Damian Priest. WWE then announced in the July 31 NXT Injury Report that Priest suffered an osteochondral lesion of the talus in that match, or an ankle injury. They noted that he would be undergoing further testing, and it was then announced on August 4 that Lumis’ injury was worse than previously reported. The next night on the weekly NXT show it was announced that Lumis had been pulled from the Ladder Match at Takeover, due to the injury. The flip to ringside ended up being heavily edited for the broadcast, which you can see in a tweet below.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Lumis, or when he will return to the ring, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated. It looks like a Grimes vs. Lumis feud may happen, but the seeds for a Grimes vs. Holland feud were also planted this week.

Below is video from Lumis’ appearance on tonight’s show: