Video: Dolph Ziggler Wins The NXT Championship At Roadblock

Dolph Ziggler is your new WWE NXT Champion. The main event of tonight’s NXT Roadblock special saw Ziggler win the strap by defeating Tommaso Ciampa and former champion Bron Breakker in a Triple Threat. The finish saw interference from Robert Roode, allowing Ziggler to get the pin on Ciampa.
This is Ziggler’s first-ever title reign in NXT. Breakker won the title back at New Year’s Evil on January 4, by defeating Ciampa. Breakker held the NXT Title in his first reign for 63 recognized days.
