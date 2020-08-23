Video: Dominik Mysterio Trains With His Father For SummerSlam Debut

WWE has released new video of Dominik Mysterio training for his in-ring debut in the Street Fight with Seth Rollins at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view later today. As seen in the video above, Dominik trains with his father, Rey Mysterio, in what looks like their home gym.

“It’s crazy to think that in 2002 you had your WWE pay-per-view debut at SummerSlam against Kurt Angle, and now 18 years later I get to make my debut against Seth Rollins, but you know what? I’m nervous, I’m real nervous… I’m ready, I’m excited. I’m ready to go,” Dominik said to his dad.

Rey responded, “You’ve been training, you’ve been training hard. You’ve been going hard, doing it, you know? You should feel ready, and it’s good to feel nervous, it’s good. I know you’re going to kill it, I know you’re going to kick some ass.”

The clip later shows Dominik delivering a 619 to another man in a wrestling ring. “This Sunday, win or lose… I’m bringing the fight,” Dominik said after hitting the 619.

On a related note, Dominik’s first WWE Shop merchandise has been released. You can see his new “Defendiendo a La Familia” t-shirt in the tweet below.