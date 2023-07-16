Video: Don Callis Legitimately Attacked By Fan Following AAA Triplemania XXXI

Following Saturday’s Triplemania XXXI event in Tijuana, where Kenny Omega lost to El Hijo del Vikingo in the main event, a frightening situation occurred.

Don Callis, who has been feuding with Omega for months after betraying him, was ringside for the match.

Callis was sent to the back by Konnan. Vikingo won the match by pinning Omega with a 630 splash.

Following the show, Omega was speaking with local media when an angle showed Omega and Callis exchanging words. Konosuke Takeshita attacked Omega to further their feud. This is when things became serious, as a fan attacked Callis from behind until security intervened.

Something Callis said must have irritated the fan.

Bryan Alvarez is reporting that Callis has a bad neck, a bloody mouth, and other injuries from the attack, including his neck and ankle. He was on his way to San Diego for medical treatment. Alvarez says the situation was “absolutely not a work.”

According to Alvarez, “Everything was an angle up to that point, but then a fan who was apparently upset about what Don had said to Kenny jumped Don from behind, ripped his suit, concussed his eardrum and busted open his mouth while he was trying to choke out Don from behind,” Alvarez said. “ Don was screaming profanities at the fan before he was pulled off, and was said to be livid afterwards.”

Footage of the attack has surfaced online: