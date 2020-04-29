Video: Drake Maverick Sends Threat To Tony Nese Before Tonight’s NXT Match, Says He Will Win Championship In Despite Of WWE Departure

As noted, tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will see the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion continue as Drake Maverick faces Tony Nese, who both currently have a record of 0-1 in the round-robin tournament. Drake was released from his WWE contract back on April 15 as a part of company-wide cuts made due to the coronavirus pandemic. WWE allowed Drake to work three last matches for the tournament – last week’s loss to Jake Atlas, this week’s match with Nese, and one other to be announced. WWE recently made the decision to mention Drake’s release in his storyline for the tournament.

Above is new video of McKenzie Mitchell speaking with Drake outside of the WWE Performance Center. She asked about last week’s loss to Atlas and how that prepared him for tonight’s match with Nese. Drake said he’s got a big heart and a big dream, and that’s what will keep him in WWE.

“Well it was pretty public that I came into this tournament with a lot of fire in my eyes,” Drake said. “But the match with Jake Atlas last week brought me back down to Earth. I’m in there with some of the best cruiserweight athletes in the world, and I haven’t been in the ring in many years because the WWE Universe knows me as the 205 Live General Manger, a man that wears a suit, a man that represents the best cruiserweight athletes in the world. But what a lot of the WWE Universe don’t realize is that I used to be one of the best cruiserweight athletes in the world, and still am.

“Tony Nese – I know you’re coming into this tournament wanting to be a two-time Cruiserweight Champion. I know that you’re ‘The Premier Athlete’ and I know you got big muscles, and big abs. Tony – I’m Drake Maverick. I got a big heart and I got a big dream, and that dream is what’s going to keep me here, and I’m going to win the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship.”