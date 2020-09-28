Video: Drew Gulak Wins The WWE 247 Championship

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Drew Gulak is your new WWE 24/7 Champion. Tonight’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view featured a backstage segment where Gulak pinned Truth, who was wearing a disguise while sneaking around.

This is Gulak’s first run with the WWE 25/7 Title. Truth began his 39th reign back on the August 31 RAW show after defeating Akira Tozawa.

