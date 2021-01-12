Video: Drew McIntyre Accepts Goldberg’s Royal Rumble Challenge

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is now official for the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Goldberg returned to RAW last week and issued the challenge to McIntyre. This week’s show saw McIntyre accept the challenge via pre-recorded message because he’s currently in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

The 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place on January 31 from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Below is the current card, along with video of McIntyre’s response:

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Adam Pearce vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Match likely to change.

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, 25 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, 26 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37