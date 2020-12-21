Video: Drew McIntyre Retains WWE Championship After The Miz Cashes In MITB At TLC

The opening match of tonight’s WWE TLC pay-per-view saw Drew McIntyre retain the WWE Title over AJ Styles and The Miz in a Triple Threat TLC match.

The match began as Styles vs. McIntyre, but towards the end we saw The Miz and John Morrison come to the ring. Miz attacked McIntyre while Morrison handed Miz’s Money In the Bank briefcase to the referee for the cash-in. It looked like Miz was about to win, but Omos grabbed him from the ladder and dumped him over the top rope, through a table at ringside. Omos took a chair shot to the back from Morrison, but it did nothing but anger the big man and break the chair. Omos then stalked Morrison to the back and that was the last we saw of them. The match went on for several minutes until Drew fought them both off the ladder, delivered a Claymore to Miz and climbed back up to retrieve the title.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s opener at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL: