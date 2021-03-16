Video: Drew McIntyre Uses “F Bomb” On RAW Talk

Drew McIntyre got worked up during last night’s RAW Talk show when discussing the rivalry with his former best friend Sheamus. McIntyre was venting about recent happenings between he and The Celtic Warrior ahead of their match at Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, when he dropped a F-bomb but quickly recovered the promo.

“It would’ve been simple [to get a WWE Title match], just ask me, just bloody ask me! Your best friend. You want to do that live on RAW? Sever our friendship? All that fucking…,” McIntyre said.

RAW Talk co-host and WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth continued with the conversation while Kevin Patrick kept smiling. McIntyre apologized, blaming the F-bomb on being Scottish.

“Bleep me, please. I’m Scottish, I’m so sorry, sometimes I get carried away. But you can see exactly where I’m at right now,” McIntyre said. “I’m as passionate as you can possibly be. This Sunday, we’re going into a match where we’re going to rip each other apart and I apologize for my language. I’m not that guy usually, but this is a situation where I’ve been pushed over the edge.”

After facing Sheamus at Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, McIntyre will go on to challenge Lashley for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 37 next month.