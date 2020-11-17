Video: Drew McIntyre Wins WWE Championship On RAW, New Survivor Series Match Confirmed

Drew McIntyre is your new WWE Champion. Tonight’s WWE RAW main event saw McIntyre defeat Randy Orton to capture the title.
This is Drew’s second reign with the WWE Title. Orton won the title back at Hell In a Cell on October 25, by defeating McIntyre in a Cell match. Due to the title change, McIntyre will now face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a non-title champion vs. champion match at Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.
The 2020 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will air live this Sunday, November 22 from The ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the current Survivor Series card, along with a few shots from tonight’s RAW main event:
RAW vs. SmackDown
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
RAW vs. SmackDown
RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks
RAW vs. SmackDown
WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn
RAW vs. SmackDown
RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits
Men’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match
Team RAW (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Riddle) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, King Baron Corbin, 1 Superstar TBA)
Women’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match
Team RAW (Team Captains: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Peyton Royce, Lacey Evans, Lana) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, 2 Superstars TBA)
