Video: Edge And Bianca Belair In WWE SmackDown Promo, Edge/RAW News

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is being teased for Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode, as seen in the new teaser promo below. The teaser notes that Edge may appear this Friday to follow up on his Men’s Royal Rumble win on Sunday, while Bianca Belair will return to her show to celebrate her Women’s Royal Rumble win from the pay-per-view. Edge is not a member of any WWE website roster as of this writing.

Edge appearing on SmackDown is interesting as it was reported before RAW, via F4Wonline.com, that The Rated R Superstar is scheduled to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37. The same report noted that Belair’s WrestleMania 37 opponent had not been decided on yet.

Edge made his RAW ring return on last night’s show, defeating Randy Orton in the main event after a distraction by Alexa Bliss. We noted before how Edge interrupted WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in the RAW opening segment. Edge did not challenge McIntyre for WrestleMania 37, but promised when he does make his decision on who to challenge on The Grandest Stage of Them All, then everyone will know.

There’s no word on if the Orton vs. Edge feud will continue after last night’s RAW main event, but both Superstars cut promos during the show where they indicated that this match would be it. Edge spoke of defeating Orton to get closure. Edge defeated Orton in his singles ring return from retirement at WrestleMania 36 last year, in a Last Man Standing match. Orton then defeated Edge at WWE Backlash in June of last year, but Edge was injured in that match and had been on the shelf until this past Sunday. The third match between Edge and Orton was once planned for WrestleMania 37, but it looks like they may have moved it up to this week’s RAW because Edge is set to headline WrestleMania in a title match.