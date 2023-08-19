Video: Edge & Sheamus Share Moment Backstage Following SmackDown Match

After their match on this week’s SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Sheamus shared a touching moment.

Edge defeated Sheamus in the main event, in what could be the Rated-R Superstar’s final match.

Backstage, the two former World Champions hugged to applause from those in Gorilla position.

Edge said in a post-match promo that he wasn’t sure about his in-ring future, but that this week would be his final match in Toronto.

You can check out footage below: