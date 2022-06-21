Video: Elias and Ezekiel Appear on WWE RAW Together at the Same Time

For the first time in almost a year, Elias made an appearance on WWE RAW on June 20th, 2022. There was a backstage segment with Elias and Ezekiel on the screen at the same time.

Later, Elias arrived to the ring for a concert, but Kevin Owens interrupted him. When Ezekiel appeared on the titantron, Owens was still not sure that Elias and Ezekiel were two different people. Owens smashed Elias’ guitar, but Elias responded by hitting Owens with another guitar.

Owens was interviewed backstage. Owens issued a challenge to either Elias or Ezekiel, which Ezekiel seemed to accept.