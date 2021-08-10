Video: Elias Burns Guitar In Cryptic Vignette On RAW

Tonight’s RAW featured a vignette where Elias approached a fire outside at an unknown location. As clips played of fans chanting for Elias while various Superstars hit Elias over the back with guitar shots, Elias looked on at the fire and briefly played his guitar. He then tossed the guitar in the fire and declared that the gimmick is dead.

Elias said-

“WWE stood for ‘Walk With Elias’ but Elias is dead.”

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Elias and his character moving forward, but we will keep you updated. Elias has not wrestled since losing the Symphony of Destruction match to Jaxson Ryker on the July 19 RAW episode.

Here is video from the vignette-