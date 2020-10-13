Video: Elias Returns On RAW And Attacks Jeff Hardy

Elias returned to WWE TV on tonight’s RAW. The Drifter made his return at the end of a Triple Threat between Seth Rollins, Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles. He hit the ring out of nowhere and smashed a guitar over the back of Hardy, which allowed Styles to get the pin. Elias then made his exit up the ramp while taunting Hardy, who was still down in the ring.

After the return and attack on Hardy, Elias was officially drafted to the red brand from SmackDown. Hardy was also drafted back to RAW tonight.

Elias had been out of action since suffering a torn pectoral muscle back in June. He was expected to be out of action for several months, but no official timetable on his return was ever given. Elias was feuding with Hardy on SmackDown when he was written off TV for the injury.