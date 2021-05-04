Video: Eva Marie Returns On WWE RAW Tonight

Eva Marie is back with WWE. Tonight’s WWE RAW featured a new vignette where Marie declared that “The Eva-lution” is coming soon.

“Do I have your attention?,” Marie asked in the vignette. “I’ve been thinking about where I’ve been and where I’m going. Do I have your attention now? Good. You know, on the road of life there are twists and turns, and I’ve always tried to be the one in control of my own life, and the independence that comes with it, but part of that is giving back. Now I have your attention. I want to be someone others look up to, I want to influence others to go after their own ambitions like I did. So, I’m back where my journey started. This is Eva-lution.”

It sounds like Eva could be working as a manager of sorts, but that has not been confirmed. Eva tweeted after the vignette and wrote, “Do I have your attention? @wwe #EvaLution #WWERAW”

It was reported back in the fall of 2020 that Eva’s WWE return was in the works. She had been rumored for RAW appearances a few times since then, but there had been no concrete updates until now. Eva first joined WWE in 2013 for Total Divas and the Divas Search, but left the company in August 2017 to focus on other interests outside of the company. She has done some acting and reality TV work since then, and has also launched her own fashion brands, among other projects. She has stayed away from pro wrestling for the most part.