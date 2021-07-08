Video: Fan Jumps The Barricade During This Week’s Edition of AEW Dynamite

On the July 7th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, there was an in-ring segment with Chris Jericho and MJF. During Jericho’s entrance, a fan jumped the barricade but was quickly taken down. Cameras cut away from the ring while the fan was apprehended.

"I welcome any other one of you fat white trash hicks to jump in the ring too, so I can beat your ass!" pic.twitter.com/ogOqExVhpo — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) July 8, 2021

Here is what you did not see: