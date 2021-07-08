Video: Fan Jumps The Barricade During This Week’s Edition of AEW Dynamite

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

On the July 7th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, there was an in-ring segment with Chris Jericho and MJF. During Jericho’s entrance, a fan jumped the barricade but was quickly taken down. Cameras cut away from the ring while the fan was apprehended.

Here is what you did not see:

