Video: Fans Get Free Ice Cream Bars After CM Punk Makes His AEW Debut

During his WWE run in 2011, CM Punk cut a promo where he famously requested that the company bring back ice cream bars.

Punk made his AEW debut on the August 20th 2021 edition of Rampage and at the end of his promo, Punk told fans that they would be offered free ice cream bars after the event. Punk was a man of his word as fans were handed out the bars as they left the arena: