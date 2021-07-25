Video: Fans Litter The Ring After Matt Cardona Wins The GCW Title

On Saturday night, Impact Wrestling star Matt Cardona defeated Nick Gage in the main event of GCW Homecoming Night 1 after there was outside interference that led to Gage’s loss. The match was a violent encounter with light tubes, pizza cutters, and glass being used. It was a wild scene after the match with fans littering the ring with garbage. You can check out video clips from the match below:
