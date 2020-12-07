Video: Finn Balor Hypes Return On This Week’s NXT

A vignette with NXT Champion Finn Balor aired during NXT TakeOver on Sunday. Balor warned the rest of the locker room and said the eyes will be back on him beginning this Wednesday.

The promo said:

“To everyone watching tonight, everyone on the Network, everyone following online, and everyone in the locker room… enjoy your WarGames tonight. Enjoy the craziness, enjoy the big risks, enjoy the spectacle, but remember one thing – when the sirens stop, and the cage raises, we get back to what matters most. The time for team sports is over. This Wednesday, all eyes go back on The Prince.”

Balor has been injured since TakeOver 31 in October but recently returned to TV without getting physically involved. His new vignette indicates he may be able to wrestle now. We will keep you updated on his status.

Here is the full promo from TakeOver-