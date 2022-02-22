Video: Finn Balor Returns To RAW, Teams With NXT Superstar

Finn Balor returned to action on tonight’s WWE RAW.

Tonight’s RAW saw WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa return to the red brand to continue his feud with Dolph Ziggler. Ciampa brought back Finn Balor for tag team action against Ziggler and Robert Roode. The match ended with Ciampa pinning Roode for the win.

This was Balor’s first match since losing to Austin Theory on the January 17 RAW. It was noted on commentary that the beatdown Balor took that night has kept him out of the ring until now.

Ciampa has worked several main roster matches over the year, including his RAW debut on February 18, 2019 as he and Johnny Gargano defeated The Revival (aka FTR). He has worked three WWE Main Event episodes since January 13, with two wins over T-BAR and one win over Akira Tozawa.

There’s no word on what WWE has planned for Balor after this, but he noted in a pre-match interview that he was looking to start the Road to WrestleMania 38 with Ciampa at his side.

As noted, this week’s NXT 2.0 episode will be headlined by Ciampa vs. Ziggler to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

If you have yet to see @NXTCiampa compete, you're in for a treat RIGHT NOW on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/29wAsMoovP — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2022