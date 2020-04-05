VIDEO: Fire Fly Funhouse Match At Wrestlemania 36 Night 2

The first-ever Firefly Fun House Match took place as the co-main event of WWE’s WrestleMania 36 Night Two.
The bizarre match, which didn’t feature much physical action, saw “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt defeat John Cena.
The match featured some cinematic aspects, but not as much as The Boneyard Match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker from Night One. The match also received a lot less praise Than the Boneyard Match did.
Below are a few shots from tonight’s Firefly Fun House match:
