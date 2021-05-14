Video: First 15 Minutes Of Army Of The Dead Movie Featuring Batista

The first 15 minutes of Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” movie has been released. Netflix’s “zombie heist” film stars former WWE Superstar Batista, Theo Rossi, Tig Notaro, Ella Purnell and others.

Netflix will release “Army of the Dead” on Friday 5/21. The movie is also being released today in select theaters around the country.

Here are the first 15 minutes of the movie-

“Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.”