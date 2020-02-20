First AEW Action Figure Line Revealed (Video)

The first-ever AEW toy line has been officially announced.

A promo for the AEW Unrivaled action figure line aired during tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT, featuring Chief Marketing & Merchandising Officer Dana Massie (Matt Jackson’s wife) pushing the partnership between AEW and Jazwares. You can see a promo for the toys above, courtesy of the official AEW YouTube channel.

We noted back on February 4 that the first-ever AEW toy line was going to be revealed at Toy Fair 2020 in New York City, which runs from February 22-25 at the Jacob K. Javits Center. The press release below confirms that and says the line will hit retail stores later this year.

Below is the full press release: