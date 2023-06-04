Video: First Look At Owen Hart In AEW Fight Forever

Fans have gotten their first look at Owen Hart in AEW Fight Forever, which will be released later this month.

AEW Fight Forever will be the company’s first console video game and the first video game featuring Hart in nearly two decades.

DenkOps provided viewers with an exclusive look at Hart in AEW Fight Forever, as well as a look at Road to Elite, the game’s equivalent to Career Mode.

Fight Forever will be available on PS4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The game will be available on June 29th.

You can check out the exclusive look below: