Video: First Look At Samoa Joe As Sweet Tooth In “Twisted Metal”

Peacock has released a sneak peek clip for the “Twisted Metal” TV series, which features AEW’s Samoa Joe in the role of Sweet Tooth. Will Arnett handles the dialogue, while Joe plays the character physically.

Peacock gave the show a full season order in February 2022, and it was shot in New Orleans from May to August. Anthony Mackie, Tahj Vaughans, Stephanie Beatriz, Chelle Ramos, and Michael Carollo star in it.

The series is based on the same-named classic PlayStation game. Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation are working on it. According to the synopsis:

“In a post-apocalyptic wasteland, John Doe, a talkative milkman with amnesia, is given a mission to traverse the desolate world to deliver a cryptic package in order to stay alive. Alongside the assistance of Quiet, a rash car thief, Doe faces a life-altering opportunity but must confront ruthless marauders in deadly and destructive vehicles to secure a chance at a better future.”

The first season will consist of ten episodes and will premiere on July 27. As seen in the video below, Joe is fighting Mackie in what appears to be a small casino: