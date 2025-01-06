Video: First Look At WWE RAW’s Netflix Stage Design

WWE has pulled out all the stops for the January 6th debut episode of Raw on Netflix, taking place at the state-of-the-art Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. With a stacked card and star-studded appearances, the company has also given fans an early glimpse of the arena setup, generating even more excitement for this historic event.

The card features blockbuster matches, including CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in tribal combat, and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley in a Last Woman Standing match. Additionally, the show will kick off John Cena’s retirement tour, with appearances from The Rock and Logan Paul, as well as a clash between Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre.

To further build anticipation, WWE has released behind-the-scenes footage showcasing the elaborate stage design and preparations at the Intuit Dome. The video includes appearances by Paul “Triple H” Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan, offering fans a look at the arena before the show. The footage highlights the impressive setup for what promises to be a groundbreaking episode of Raw.

With a combination of marquee matches, legendary appearances, and a visually stunning arena, WWE is ensuring this Netflix debut is a must-see event for fans worldwide.