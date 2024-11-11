Video: First Teaser Trailer For “Peacemaker” Season Two Featuring John Cena

When audiences saw “The Suicide Squad” movie in 2021, they fell in love with John Cena’s portrayal of Peacemaker, which prompted the MAX streaming service to create a “Peacemaker” spinoff series.

The show is returning in 2025. The first season began in 2022 and was promptly renewed for a second season. The character is a superhero who is so passionate about peace that he is willing to kill anyone, including innocent people, to preserve it.

The film was written and directed by James Gunn. Steve Agee, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, and Chukwudi Iwuji co-star in the series. At the time, the season finale shattered MAX’s record for the largest single-day release of an HBO Max Original series.

HBO has stated that the second season will premiere in 2025, with Cena returning. The former WWE Champion confirmed the news on X, sharing the first teaser clip.

More information on the plot and the precise launch date are unknown.

You can check out the clip below:

https://x.com/JohnCena/status/1855793021268165061