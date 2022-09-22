Video: First Trailer for “Knock at the Cabin” Movie Starring Dave Bautista

The film’s official trailer for “Knock at the Cabin” has been made available.

The film stars Dave Bautista (Dune, the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn (Little Women, Landline), and Rupert Grint (Servant, the Harry Potter franchise). The first showing of the film in theatres is scheduled for February 3rd, 2023.

The following is a plot summary for the movie, which was written by M. Night Shyamalan and directed by him:

“While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.”

This will be the director’s first film since the release of 2021’s “Old,” which brought in more than $90 million around the world at the box office.

You can watch the trailer below: