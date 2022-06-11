Video Footage and Photos of Bret Hart Appearing With FTR at Wrestling Event

During the Big Time Wrestling event from Webster, MA on June 10th, 2022, FTR’s manager, Bret Hart, made a cameo when the duo battled Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson. FTR are huge fans of Hart, who has praised the AEW tag team. Here is video footage and photos from Hart’s appearance.
