Video Footage From Jimmy Uso’s DUI Arrest In 2021 Released

Video footage from Jimmy Uso’s DUI arrest last summer has been released.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jimmy Uso was arrested in July 2021 due to a misdemeanor DUI. In a new video released by TMZ, Jimmy is seen calling the arresting officer an ‘a**hole’ during a field sobriety test.

Before the sobriety test, the officer told Jimmy; “I’m hoping you beat it this time, too.” The comment wasn’t well-received by Uso, who responded, “Are you serious?! Are you serious?! Why would you say that? I just — it’s all good.”

The initial confrontation ignited the following exchange between Jimmy and the officer.

Uso: “That’s crazy, right? He didn’t have to say that s***.”

Officer: “The nice thing?”

Uso: “The nice thing?! Bro, you don’t need to say the s*** you’re saying. I get it. I’ve been here. Let’s do it. You’re an a***hole. You’re the one that’s worse. You had a remark — you made a remark you shouldn’t have did.”

Officer: “I think you misunderstood. So, I’m sorry. I was actually being nice. But, I’m sorry.”

Uso blew a .202 and .205 during the sobriety test, according to the officer’s documents, which is over the 0.08 legal limit in the United States. Uso pleaddc not guilty to the charges and cut a deal with prosecutors to close the case.

You can check out the video below: