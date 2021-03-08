Video Footage From The End Of AEW Revolution Removed

While AEW has typically been lenient when it comes to fans posting GIFs and video clips on Twitter, tweets containing video footage of the explosion “duds” from the end of AEW Revolution were pulled due to copyright claims. An e-mail notice was sent:

DMCA Takedown Notice

== Copyright owner: All Elite Wrestling LLC

== Company: Stream Enforcement LLC

== Job title: Authorized to enforce copyrights on behalf of content owner

Numerous people commented on the matter:

AEW are putting copyright claims on videos containing the explosion 💀 pic.twitter.com/LthvIe5eJy — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) March 8, 2021

Looks like AEW is on a vengeance here with copyright strikes for ANYONE posting that “exploding ring” on social media. It is their right, but AEW was never this aggressive on copyright challenges before. They wanna cover this disaster up! 😂😂😂 — Mr. Tito – Pro Wrestling Writer – WWE, AEW, etc. (@titowrestling) March 8, 2021

Looks like AEW dropped some DMCA bombs on Italo Santana. It's too late guys, we already saw the sparklers. pic.twitter.com/TkaouDlT2C — Meltzer Said What? (@MeltzerSaidWhat) March 8, 2021

I thought they were all good with gifs. Just deleted all the main event gifs, just in case. 😕 https://t.co/gCWuUCgMxx — 𝐉𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 8, 2021

I typically lean on the side of bias optimism toward AEW, but if they’re going to copyright tweets that aren’t praising their show, that will have to change. Muzzling your audience because they don’t praise your content isn’t right. — Smark to Death (@smarktodeath) March 8, 2021

AEW is so used to praise that the first sign of criticism has then literally copyright striking everyone — Darren (@SHOTZFIRED91) March 8, 2021

AEW doing copyright claims to shut down criticism over that botched ending is ultimate beta cuck energy. What a dumpster fire. — Cobe-wan Kenobi (@notnotcolby) March 8, 2021