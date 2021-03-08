Video Footage From The End Of AEW Revolution Removed

While AEW has typically been lenient when it comes to fans posting GIFs and video clips on Twitter, tweets containing video footage of the explosion “duds” from the end of AEW Revolution were pulled due to copyright claims. An e-mail notice was sent:

DMCA Takedown Notice

== Copyright owner: All Elite Wrestling LLC
== Company: Stream Enforcement LLC
== Job title: Authorized to enforce copyrights on behalf of content owner

Numerous people commented on the matter:

