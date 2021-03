Jason Baker of Callosum Studios published a video of a unused mask for former WWE star Erick Rowan. Callosum Studios has been involved with numerous WWE masks and effects over the years.

BTS: one of the many masks that @thetomsavini and I made for @erickredbeard that unfortunately never saw the night of day. This particular piece was created for @WrestleMania 32. Inspired by the Bride of Frankenstein. pic.twitter.com/5txJgSOcxi — Jason Baker (@bakingjason) May 5, 2020