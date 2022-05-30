Video Footage of Cody Rhodes Training for Hell in a Cell at the Nightmare Factory

Cody Rhodes is training for his WWE Hell In a Cell singles debut, and WWE has released footage of him doing so.

At Sunday’s Premium Live Event from the Allstate Arena outside Chicago, Rhodes will face Seth Rollins in Hell In A Cell. WWE cameras visited The Nightmare Factory outside Atlanta to see how The American Nightmare is preparing for The Visionary, as seen in the video below.

The Nightmare Factory, according to Rhodes, is “the place where I can make myself bulletproof.”

Rhodes discusses how he concentrated on upper-body strength to deal with the Hell In a Cell cage, how difficult it is to prepare for something as challenging as the Cell, his thoughts on Rollins as a performer and a guy, and more. Rhodes also mentioned his two victories over Rollins, at WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania Backlash, as reasons for allowing this third match.

“I think it’d be easy for me say I’m way better than Seth Rollins, but if we’re looking at these as if they were games with a score, it’s 2-0. Why this dream match is happening is because I’m allowing it to happen. At Hell In a Cell, violence but in short order, and we can close the book on Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes,” he said.

This will be Rhodes’ second career Cell match. In a Tornado Tag Team Match at the 2009 Hell In a Cell event, WWE Hall of Famers DX defeated Legacy’s Ted DiBiase Jr. and Rhodes.

On tonight’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of RAW, Rhodes will confront Rollins’ attack from last week. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.