Video Footage of Sasha Banks at a Concert on Friday

On Friday night, Banks was spotted at a Steve Aoki event in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Banks is seen in fan footage from the show below. This confirms the reports from Friday that Banks was seen flying from Orlando to Minneapolis. Naomi was also absent from SmackDown Live last night.

Banks and Naomi have yet to make any type of public comments on what happened during RAW or the SmackDown announcement.

Mercedes / Sasha Banks just vibing at a Steve Aoki concert pic.twitter.com/ecKV2SaEG9 — ʙʟᴀᴄᴋᴀɢᴀʀ ʙᴏʟᴛᴀɢᴏɴ (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) May 21, 2022

