Video Footage Of What Happened After WWE RAW Abruptly Ended

Seth Rollins defeated Solo Sikoa by DQ due to an attack by The Usos on Monday’s WWE Draft Night 2 edition of RAW. Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn ran down to save Rollins on the final red brand show before WWE Backlash abruptly went off the air.

Rollins, Owens, Zayn, and Riddle fought off The Bloodline after RAW went off the air, forcing Sikoa and Jey Uso to retreat up the ramp. Then Rollins hit Jimmy Uso with a Stomp.

Rollins took the mic and asked the crowd to stand up for Zayn. He did the same for Riddle, stating that he still dislikes Riddle but appreciates his assistance. Rollins also urged fans to support Owens, but he wasn’t sure if Owens liked him. Owens responded by hugging Rollins, which the crowd cheered for..

The show concluded with Rollins, Owens, Zayn, and Riddle leading the crowd in singing Rollins’ theme song.

Post-RAW footage is available below, courtesy of Matt Kempke on YouTube: