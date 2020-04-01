Video Footage of WWE’s New Concept For Future Empty Building Shows

As previously reported, WWE sent out a survey to select fans and asked them about the concept of fans/celebrities/wrestlers being shown via webcam during WWE empty building television shows. You can watch some video footage of what it may look like below:

