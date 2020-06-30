Video: Former UFC Star Does Pro Wrestling Training At Team Vision

Olympic Gold medalist and retired former UFC champion Henry Cejudo visited the Team Vision Dojo in Winter Park, Florida on Monday. The school sent word that this was Henry’s first time stepping into the pro wrestling ring. He and his trainer Eric Albarracin visited the dojo and trained some, as seen in the videos below. The 33 year old Cejudo, who had interest from WWE a few years back, won an Olympic Gold medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics and was a two-time USA National Team member. He is a one-time UFC Bantamweight Champion and a one-time UFC Flyweight Champion, and retired in May, but has expressed interest in possibly fighting again.

Team Vision also sent word that WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth stopped by the facility this month. You can see him below with indie star and Team Vision Dojo graduate Amber Nova.