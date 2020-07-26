Video: FTR Discuss A Potential Match With The Young Bucks and More

During a recent interview with WrestleTalk, FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) commented on possibly facing The Young Bucks, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

Wheeler on if they need fans for their match with The Young Bucks: “For us, like, wrestling is wrestling. I miss having fans there, I miss having the crowd there and hearing them react like we hope they would react to certain points of the match. But, who knows when this match is going to happen? You know, we’ve said it a couple of times now, the ball’s in our court, we get to make decisions that we’ve never had to make before, and we get to kind of control our own destiny. In an ideal world, yeah, I would love to have fans there. I’d have to have fans there for every match. I’d have loved to have had them there for the debut, or the match with Butcher and Blade and the eight-man tag and the SCU match, any of these I’d have loved… It’s going to happen when it’s supposed to happen, fans or not.”

Harwood on how the match is going to happen: “Obviously it’s going to happen… I also think that a lot of fans had this misconception that myself and Cash were friends with these guys. Until we made our debut, we had never met those guys. We’d never talked to them, we’d never said hello to them. We had some pleasantries, or maybe some unpleasantries, over Twitter because of some of the FTR stuff, but we’d never met them. So, what this means is, we’ve never talked about when this match is going to happen… Right now, the reason why we left our former home of WWE, is because we want to prove something, and we knew if we were to stay there, in the WWE, that we’d never be able to prove it. We want to prove that we are the best, that we are money, tag team wrestling is money. The way that we can prove is that is to come into AEW, with the absolute best tag teams across the world, win the AEW Tag Team Champions, carry it, make money, and then beat the Young Bucks and say “that’s a tag team match, that’s a tag team match that will make money”… There is no, there was no plan. There is no ultimate plan that we have in mind. When the time is right, the time will be right.”