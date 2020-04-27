Video: “FTR” Shown In Latest Episode Of Being The Elite

Above is episode #201 of “Being The Elite” from AEW’s top stars, The Young Bucks and others.

The episode is called “A Message In the Sky” and apparently features a teaser for the potential AEW debut of former WWE Superstars The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson), now known as The Revolt – Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood. The Young Bucks end their opening segment with noticing something up in the sky. They’re shown again at the end of the show, looking up in the sky to see “FTR” written out. “FTR” is a phrase trademarked by The Revolt. When they were in WWE it stood for “Fear The Revival” and a few other things, but now it’s “Fear The Revolt,” among other things, depending on who you ask. It’s still believed that the former RAW Tag Team Champions will debut with AEW some time this year, but that has not been confirmed.

This episode also features Brandon Cutler’s “Kick Out Challenge”, PJ Black, Luchasaurus, Colt Cabana, Private Party and others.