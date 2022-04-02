Video: FTR Win The Ring of Honor Tag Team Titles

Ring of Honor held the Supercard Of Honor PPV event on Friday, April 1st 2022 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.
AEW’s FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) defeated The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) to capture the ROH tag team titles. After the match, the two teams shook hands and FTR left. However, The Young Bucks entered the ring and hit the Briscoes with superkicks. FTR then challenged the Bucks to a match and the Bucks accepted but said it would be on Dynamite.
Video clips from the match can be seen below:
