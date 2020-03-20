Video: Full Part 1 Of The “Dark Side Of The Ring” Season 2 Premiere

As seen above, Vice has released the full video from part one of the two-part “Dark Side of the Ring” season two premiere. The episode focuses on the Chris Benoit tragedy of 2007.

The YouTube description for the video reads like this: “In 2007, wrestling superstar Chris Benoit murdered his wife Nancy and 7-year-old son Daniel, then then ended his own life. Those closest to the tragedy never spoken openly, until now.”

The episode features Chris Jericho, Vickie Guerrero, Chavo Guerrero, Chris’ other son David Benoit, Nancy’s sister Sandra Toffoloni, and others.

The full two-hour season premiere will air on Tuesday, March 24 at 9pm ET on Vice TV, ViceTV.com, and the Vice TV app.

Vice recently sent us the following synopsis for the Benoit episode and the second season of their hit “Dark Side of the Ring” series: