Video: Full Titanic WrestleMania 39 Parody Featuring Montez Ford and Bianca Belair

The full Titanic parody for WrestleMania 39 has been released by WWE.

The full “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” Titanic movie trailer parody with Montez Ford and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, as seen below, has been released, with the RAW couple playing Jack and Rose from the hit film.

The full Titanic parody, as well as the full Joker parody with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, are available below, as is the trailer for the remaining “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” promos, which will be released in the coming weeks: