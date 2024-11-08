Video: Gable Steveson Shows Off MMA Skills During Training Session

Former WWE star and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson appears to be gearing up for the next chapter in his life: MMA.

Steveson signed a multi-year deal with WWE in 2021. Following a highly successful amateur wrestling career, he began full-time training for his professional wrestling career. Steveson worked a few live events in NXT and dark matches on SmackDown, but his only TV match was a no-contest against Baron Corbin at an NXT PLE last year.

WWE released the Olympic gold medalist in May, along with several other NXT stars. Following his WWE exit, Steveson considered playing professional football and joined the Buffalo Bills roster to try out for the regular season, but the NFL team waived him.

Last month, Steveson was spotted training with UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones ahead of his fight against former two-time champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. As seen below, Steveson demonstrated his skills: