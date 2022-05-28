Video: Gangrel Makes Appearance On AEW Rampage

The Young Bucks dressed up as The Hardys and brought out former WWE star Gangrel to the ring for their match on AEW Rampage this week. Gangrel was previously aligned with The Hardys in WWE as The New Brood.

The Bucks turned on Gangrel after the match until the Hardys came down to save the day. Gangrel hit Brandon Cutler with an impaler DDT. Matt then struck a Twist of Fate, and Jeff followed with a Swanton Bomb.