Video: Gerald Brisco Pays Tribute To Pat Patterson

WWE released the following video of WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco remembering his close friend and former “Stooges” partner Pat Patterson, who passed away at the age of 79 this past Wednesday. An emotional Brisco talked about how Patterson was family to him, noting that Heaven is a more beautiful place now that Patterson is there telling his corny jokes.

“Pat Patterson was just a colossal of a character, of a human being, in our profession,” Brisco said. “He had so much knowledge. Working with Pat was like working with an encyclopedia.”

Brisco also talked about how valuable Patterson’s impact on WWE was, how generous he was, how he liked to be fun despite being a businessman, his impact on NXT, and more.