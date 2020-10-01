Video: Gerald Brisco Pranks Fans With Another “Announcement” On Twitter

– WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco has once again trolled fans with the reveal of his “big announcement” on Twitter. We reported last month how Brisco released a troll video instead of an announcement, just days after he was released from WWE following 36 years with the company. He had been furloughed back in April due to the COVID-19 cuts, but was released altogether last month.

Brisco postponed his announcement last Wednesday due to the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal, but he’s back today with another video, which you can see below. Brisco, who has jokingly teased working with AEW, thanked his “old friend” Tony for getting his team to start producing Brisco’s videos with some graphics and other editing, and then plugged his pages on Pro Wrestling Tees and Cameo. Brisco was about to make the “big announcement” again, and announce where he’s taking his talents, but he was cut off by WCW Nitro audio of Tony Schiavone giving a plug for “next week,” indicating that the Brisco troll videos will continue.